This Millennial Couple Bought a Campground Before They Owned a Home

Kathryn and Alan Berta wanted more adventure in their lives, so they bought a Kampgrounds of America franchise in Vermont.

As much as Kathryn Berta enjoyed living in Boston and working for a startup, one of her biggest joys was traveling elsewhere. She and her husband, Alan, would pack up their camping gear and road-trip to different Kampgrounds of America sites around the country. During one trip, a campground owner jokingly offered to sell them the business. Berta laughed it off, but it sparked something in her. She couldn’t shake the idea.

Kathryn Berta and her husband Alan lived for adventure, so they bought a Kampgrounds of America franchise in Vermont.

The couple started actively looking for campgrounds in 2017, and in 2019 they purchased one of KOA’s 500-plus campgrounds in East Dummerston, VT. Their decision surprised many of her family members and friends, especially since the couple bought a franchise before they’d even owned a home. But three years into the adventure, 31-year-old Berta likes the flexibility that their life allows: She splits her time between the campground and, of course, even more travels with her husband and daughter.

