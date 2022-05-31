What's New at the 2022 International Franchise Expo (IFE) in NYC?

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

The 2022 International Franchise Expo in New York City will be held at the Jacob Javits Convention Center from June 2-4. It’s the world’s leading event for potential to meet with brand reps of small, medium and large emerging brands. The expo is produced in partnership with MFV Expositions (MFV), the Association (ITA) and the (IFA). This year, attendees can participate in more than 25 free educational seminars and 13 in-depth workshops – all designed to educate professionals on how to operate a franchise business. There will also be a comprehensive conference program, providing in-depth learning sessions that explore the nuances of franchising and small business ownership, with titles such as “The A-Z’s of Buying a Franchise.” The IFE’s full day-to-day agenda is available by following this link.

Sheila Fischer is the new president of MFV Expositions, and she has a special message for those planning on attending this three-day franchising extravaganza. “IFE attendees will have the chance to attend in-depth learning sessions to explore the nuances of franchising and small business ownership. Our sponsor, the International Franchise Association produces learning sessions for IFE attendees and exhibitors that are designed to enhance the basic understandings of franchising and to provide the tools needed for franchising success.”

Authenticity through partnership

The IFE event, produced by MFV Expositions, is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year. It’s the only industry trade show that traditionally gathers attendees from all 50 states and more than 100 countries. The IFE is part of the U.S. Department of Commerce Trade Events Partnership Program. In partnering with International Trade Association (ITA), MFV Expositions leverages the reputation and worldwide network they provide, giving exhibitors and registrants the support and authenticity of a top-quality venue that provides excellent export opportunities to U.S. producers and service providers.

An international flair

MFV’s 30th annual International Franchise Expo in NYC on June 2-4 encourages international participation for aspiring from overseas, out-of-state and the local tri-state area. Each year the IFE is responsible for franchise sales of single unit, area development opportunities and master licenses from countries all around the world. All will be given equal opportunity to connect with leaders from hundreds of top franchise systems and in every industry category, including brands such as Burger King, Carvel, Subway, drybar, Nathan’s, RetroFitness and more. New for this year includes an International Business Center and an International Franchise Pavilion from Taiwan. For a full list of 2022 IFE exhibitors, follow this link.

Franchisor-specific programming

The 2022 IFE isn’t just for prospective franchisees. The IFA has also designed and planned a full program just for . The expo will include specific sessions for brand reps including a funding strategy program entitled, “The State of Franchising: Economic & Community Outlook” and a futuristic panel discussion, “Discover How the Metaverse and NFTs Will Change Franchising Forever.”

This year, attendees can earn IFA’s CFE education credits in conjunction with the IFE’s conference program. This allows Certified Franchise Executives, who are just beginning their CFE journey or are looking for recertification education credits, to take advantage of specific CFE Sessions scheduled on Wednesday, June 1. These pre-expo CFE sessions are designed to enhance the understanding of franchising and to provide CFEs with the tools needed for franchising success. Many of these and other planned sessions are free with admission.

Final words from the leadership MFV and IFA

“Passionate business minds from all over the world come together at IFE to form partnerships and embark on an exciting journey into franchising,” said MFV President Sheila Fischer. “IFE truly gives entrepreneurs the tools for success by creating an environment that provides resources, mentorship, and unique networking opportunities to make dreams of business-ownership become a reality.”

“The IFA is thrilled to partner with MFV Expositions for this year’s International Franchise Expo,” stated Matt Haller, president and CEO of the International Franchise Association. “Franchising uniquely enables aspiring entrepreneurs to pursue their dreams without having to go at it alone, and there is no better place to start than meeting with potential brands and learning from those around you. For those already in the business, it’s an incredible opportunity for growth and to reach new audiences. IFA has been hard at work to provide top-notch education and programming, for those just getting started to anyone who wants more professional development. This year we have a number of educational sessions such Franchising 101, a program on the state of franchising featuring the IFA’s most recent Economic Outlook Report, a chance to hear from IFA Immediate Past Chair, Catherine Monson, on how women, minorities and veterans can be successful in franchising, and opportunities to learn more about international franchising. We’re also providing courses to receive Certified Franchise Executive credits ahead of the show – and this is only a preview. It’s an event you and your teams don’t want to miss.”

