10 Best Fitness Franchises to Own in 2022

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

For those who believe in the "new year, new me" mantra, getting in shape is among the most common resolutions. It's also a reason the fitness category of the health and wellness franchising industry continues to prosper. The overall market snapshot includes several statistics that paint a healthy picture of the industry: It's estimated that over 60 million Americans own fitness memberships, accounting for six billion visits a year. There are more than 40,000 health clubs in the U.S., driving industry revenue north of $65 billion a year, which amounts to a growth rate of 8.4%.

If you want to research the top fitness franchises, here's who made the Top 10 list in Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 for 2022:

1. Planet Fitness

Entrepreneur Franchise 500 Rank: 7th

Initial Investment: $937K to $4.6M

Units as of 2021: 2,174 (+35.2% in the last 3 years)

Planet Fitness got its start in 1992 when Michael Grondahl acquired a struggling gym. He reduced membership prices to compete against better-known brands and focused on serving occasional or first-time gym users. Every Planet Fitness location holds a pizza night for members once a month, as well as a bagel morning, and Tootsie Rolls are available at all times. Each gym also has a "Lunk Alarm" to discourage behaviors such as grunting and dropping weights.

Related: How Planet Fitness Muscled Through Temporary Pandemic Closures to Become a Top Franchise

2. F45 Training

Entrepreneur Franchise 500 Rank: 42nd

Initial Investment: $313K to $485K

Units as of 2021: 1,555 (+94.9% in the last 3 years)

F45 Training sets itself apart with a proprietary business model for franchisees. F45 is a dynamic and ever-evolving leader in innovation across the health and fitness industry, offering a unique opportunity that is driven by quality, reputation and convenience. Integrating two of the most innovative and widely researched methods in the health and fitness industry, F45 has created a highly functional team training program. The pairing of interval cardio and strength training has been shown to be an effective method of burning fat and building lean muscle.

3. Crunch

Entrepreneur Franchise 500 Rank: 43rd

Initial Investment: $671K to $3.3M

Units as of 2021: 352 (+47.3% in the last 3 years)

Franchising since 2010, Crunch fitness centers offer access to workout equipment, personal training and a variety of classes to base members. Peak members — who pay a higher monthly membership fee — also receive tanning services, free guest passes and access to an online fitness and nutrition program that includes meal planning, recipes, fitness videos and tools, and nutritional products.

4. Anytime Fitness

Entrepreneur Franchise 500 Rank: 86th

Initial Investment: $73K to $694K

Units as of 2021: 4,904 (+20.2% in the last 3 years)

Anytime Fitness clubs are open 24 hours a day every day of the year, thanks to security systems that allow members to access the clubs during unstaffed hours. The company, which began franchising in 2002, is expanding worldwide.

Related: 5 of the Best Fitness Franchises You Can Buy

5. Burn Boot Camp

Entrepreneur Franchise 500 Rank: 132nd

Initial Investment: $182K to $448K

Units as of 2021: 289 (+87.7% in the last 3 years)

Burn Boot Camp, founded by husband-and-wife Devan and Morgan Kline in 2012, was always meant to be more than just a gym. Purpose, passion and community are the building blocks of Burn and are the principles that define the experience for franchise partners and their members. Burn Boot Camp provides 45-minute workouts focused on both cardio and strength training, targeting different muscle groups throughout the week.

6. Club Pilates

Entrepreneur Franchise 500 Rank: 165th

Initial Investment: $179K to $368K

Units as of 2021: 649 (+76.8% in the last 3 years)

With more than 650 studios across the globe and spanning four continents, Club Pilates is the largest Pilates brand and studio network worldwide. Ranked in Entrepreneur Magazine’s Franchise 500 List five years running, Club Pilates leads the Pilates industry in providing everybody with the opportunity to experience the benefits of Pilates.

7. The Exercise Coach

Entrepreneur Franchise 500 Rank: 204th

Initial Investment: $130K to $352K

Units as of 2021: 157 (+234% in the last 3 years)

Brian Cygan, a former strength and conditioning coach for Northern Illinois University, founded The Exercise Coach on his belief in the effectiveness of brief, focused exercise for fitness and fat loss. Clients exercise for just 20 minutes twice a week in one-on-one, partner or small-group personal training sessions.

Related: 5 of the Best Fitness Franchises You Can Buy

8. Pure Barre

Entrepreneur Franchise 500 Rank: 222nd

Initial Investment: $202K to $462K

Units as of 2021: 599 (+20% in the last 3 years)

With close to 600 studios and over 76,000 active members, Pure Barre is the largest barre brand, offering a range of low-impact, full-body workouts for a broad range of fitness levels. Pure Barre continues to be a pioneer in not only the barre space, but boutique fitness overall.

9. 30 Minute Hit

Entrepreneur Franchise 500 Rank: 351st

Initial Investment: $109K to 249K

Units as of 2021: 73 (+49% in the last 3 years)

The 30 Minute Hit fitness program combines boxing, kickboxing, self-defense and core conditioning to create a rewarding workout. In just 30 minutes members can punch, kick, sweat, learn and burn their way to results. A comprehensive systemized approach to quality training assures a satisfactory experience for all members every time they train and streamlines operations for franchise owners.

10. SPENGA

Entrepreneur Franchise 500 Rank: 380th

Initial Investment: $289K to $849K

Units as of 2021: 52 (+420% in the last 3 years)

Unlike any studio of its kind, SPENGA combines the three pillars of fitness — cardio, strength and flexibility — into an all-in-one 60-minute workout. Through a combination of spin, strength and yoga, each workout is designed to improve endurance, strength and flexibility.

Related: Fitness Franchises Muscle Up