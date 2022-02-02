Interested in a Children's Franchise? Here Are the Top 10.

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

There are plenty of business models and concepts that address child-centric services, including franchises that focus on school tutoring, sports camps, fitness, music, art and education.

If you want to research the best-rated franchises that made the cut in Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500 this year, here’s who earned a spot in the top 10:

1. Kumon Math & Reading Centers

Entrepreneur Franchise 500 Rank: 6th

Initial Investment: $64K to $140K

Units as of 2021: 26,365 (+1.9% in the last 3 years)

High school math teacher Toru Kumon developed the Kumon Method of learning more than 60 years ago in Japan when his son was struggling with second-grade arithmetic. Realizing that a strong foundation in the basics — addition, subtraction, multiplication and division — were essential for higher-level math, Kumon created a series of math worksheets for his son to work on after school. With daily practice, Kumon's son gradually expanded his mastery of mathematical skills and by sixth grade was able to solve differential equations and integral calculus problems. Today, at locations throughout North America, Kumon franchisees apply this method of daily practice and self-paced advancement to children's math and reading skills.

2. Goldfish Swim School

Entrepreneur Franchise 500 Rank: 53rd

Initial Investment: $1.4M to $3.3M

Units as of 2021: 120(+71.4% in the last 3 years)

Family-owned since its inception, Goldfish Swim School is a family-friendly environment that teaches kids lifesaving and life-changing skills. Goldfish Swim School wants franchisees who care about kids, the water, owning a business and the chance to make a difference in the lives of children.

3. Primrose Schools

Entrepreneur Franchise 500 Rank: 65th

Initial Investment: $652K to $7.8M

Units as of 2021: 454 (+18.8% in the last 3 years)

Primrose Schools offer year-round programs for children from six weeks to six years old, including after-school enrichment and summer programs. Each school is a licensed educational childcare facility. Primrose School Franchising provides continuing education for all teachers, as well as corporate quality assurance programs.

4. The Learning Experience Academy of Early Education

Entrepreneur Franchise 500 Rank: 68th

Initial Investment: $544K to $3.6M

Units as of 2021: 283 (+33.5% in the last 3 years)

The Weissman family, founders of The Learning Experience, have been providing education-based childcare services for over 30 years. Following a brief retirement, the Weissmans decided to re-enter the childcare industry in 2000, building on their experience to create The Learning Experience. The company began franchising in 2003 and has extended its curriculum to include extensive enrichment programming.

5. Mathnasium

Entrepreneur Franchise 500 Rank: 95th

Initial Investment: $113K to $149K

Units as of 2021: 1,082 (+15.5% in the last 3 years)

As a consultant to public and private schools, Larry Martinek saw first-hand the struggles that many students had with mathematics instruction. He spent three decades developing methods and materials to help give grade-school children a better foundation in math. His curriculum became the basis of the first Mathnasium Learning Center, opened by Peter Markovitz and David Ullendorff in Westwood, California, in 2002. The company began expanding a year later and now has locations across North and South America, Europe and Asia.

6. The Goddard School

Entrepreneur Franchise 500 Rank: 96th

Initial Investment: $698K to $874K

Units as of 2021: 575 (+19.3% in the last 3 years)

The Goddard School offers year-round programs for children from six weeks to six years old, including after-school enrichment and summer programs. Headquartered in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania, Goddard Systems Inc. (GSI) currently has franchises throughout the United States. Each school is a licensed childcare facility with an on-site owner, an education director and faculty trained in early childhood education or childhood development. GSI provides continuing education for all teachers as well as a corporate quality assurance program.

7. Kiddie Academy

Entrepreneur Franchise 500 Rank: 118th

Initial Investment: $402K to $6M

Units as of 2021: 280 (+35.9% in the last 3 years)

George and Pauline Miller founded Kiddie Academy Child Care Learning Centers in 1981 to provide education-based childcare. Kiddie Academy provides its franchisees with a curriculum and helps them obtain all the licenses and permits necessary to build and operate the business.

8. Huntington Learning Center

Entrepreneur Franchise 500 Rank: 122nd

Initial Investment: $147K to $266K

Units as of 2021: 285 (-1.4% in the last 3 years)

Huntington Learning Centers was started by Dr. Raymond J. Huntington and his wife, Eileen, in 1977. The company began franchising in 1985. Huntington Learning Centers offer instruction in reading, mathematics and study skills, as well as phonics, spelling, vocabulary, writing, algebra, geometry and SAT/ACT exam preparation.

9. Kids ‘R’ Kids Learning Academies

Entrepreneur Franchise 500 Rank: 124th

Initial Investment: $4.4M to $5.7M

Units as of 2021: 182 (+8.3% in the last 3 years)

Kids ‘R’ Kids Learning Academies strives for every child in its care to feel safe, loved and inspired. The brand is committed to providing a solid educational foundation, well-trained teachers and a secure environment where children can flourish intellectually, socially, emotionally and physically. By fostering strong connections between families, its schools and communities, Kids ‘R’ Kids pledges to challenge and prepare all children for a positive impact in every step of their lives.

10. Aqua-Tots Swim Schools

Entrepreneur Franchise 500 Rank: 136th

Initial Investment: $502K to $1.2M

Units as of 2021: 120 (+31.9% in the last 3 years)

Since 1991, Aqua-Tots Swim Schools has been committed to saving lives, one swim lesson at a time. Aqua‐Tots Swim Schools has operated under a concrete system of corporate core values that are an integral part of an Aqua-Tots working environment and shape the way its schools do business each day.

