Top 10 Home Improvement Franchise Opportunites

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

The global pandemic upended the intersection of commerce and industry, leading to a reshuffled landscape of opportunities by sector. Some industries suffered a great deal of revenue loss, while others unexpectedly prospered under these new normal conditions. There may be no better example of a positive outcome than what happened to the home services market. The sliding scale of various lockdowns, coupled with a surplus of discretionary income from vacations not taken, has led to all-time highs in demand for home remodeling. From flooring to window treatments and kitchen makeovers to outdoor patio decks, the home improvement category is up across the board.

To view the franchises best positioned to cash in on this windfall of demand, here are the top 10 home improvement franchises ranked in the 2022 Entrepreneur Franchise 500 list:

1. Ace Hardware

Entrepreneur Franchise 500 Rank: 12th

Initial Investment: $292K to $2.1M

Units as of 2021: 5,554 (+7.2% in the last 3 years)

Ace Hardware's history begins in 1924, when four hardware store owners, Richard Hesse, E. Gunnard Lindquist, Franke Burke and Oscar Fisher, joined together to buy merchandise in bulk to maximize their profits and compete effectively with larger stores. Today the cooperative has grown to include thousands of stores in seven countries, each offering a variety of home improvement merchandise, including Ace's own exclusive line of products.

Related: How a Colorado Home-Improvement Franchise Found Its Market

2. Budget Blinds

Entrepreneur Franchise 500 Rank: 15th

Initial Investment: $126K to $193K

Units as of 2021: 1,320 (+14.4% in the last 3 years)

Budget Blinds is a member of a family of brands under the umbrella of Home Franchise Concepts (HFC), which also includes Tailored Living, Concrete Craft, AdvantaClean, Kitchen Tune-Up and Bath Tune-Up. Launched in 1992, Budget Blinds allows customers to shop at home for window coverings and offers customers free in-home consultations, virtual consultations, measurement and installation services. The company sells a wide selection of custom blinds, shades, draperies and shutters from major brands and private labels, as well as smart home automation solutions. HFC is owned by JM Family Enterprises Inc.

3. USA Insulation

Entrepreneur Franchise 500 Rank: 114th

Initial Investment: $171K to $346K

Units as of 2021: 63 (+75.0% in the last 3 years)

USA Insulation was incorporated in 1985 in Eastlake, Ohio, by Jeff Pitrone. When his son Patrick joined the business in 2004, he saw the potential to expand nationwide. The company began franchising in 2007. Franchisees install USA Insulation's proprietary foam insulation in walls and attics to help homeowners reduce energy costs.

4. CertaPro Painters

Entrepreneur Franchise 500 Rank: 123rd

Initial Investment: $148K to $221K

Units as of 2021: 377 (+4.1% in the last 3 years)

CertaPro Painters franchisees provide interior and exterior painting services for homes and businesses. The Oaks, Pennsylvania-based company has locations throughout the United States and Canada. CertaPro Painters is part of First Service Brands, which includes California Closet Company and Paul Davis Restoration.

Related: These Booming Franchise Sectors Tell You Where the Industry Is Headed

5. Screenmobile

Entrepreneur Franchise 500 Rank: 142nd

Initial Investment: $92K to $184K

Units as of 2021: 141 (+29.4% in the last 3 years)

In the early 1980s, Monty M. Walker and his sons Scott and Monty L. Walker bought a used tent trailer and converted it into the first Screenmobile. In 1984 they began franchising. Franchisee owners repair and replace window, door, porch, and patio screens, as well as pet doors and pet guards.

6. Miracle Method Surface Refinishing

Entrepreneur Franchise 500 Rank: 147th

Initial Investment: $86K to $150K

Units as of 2021: 158 (+5.3% in the last 3 years)

Miracle Method Surface Refinishing offers bathroom refacing and refinishing services to homeowners, hotel operators and apartment managers. Founded in 1979 by Bob Gray, the company has franchises throughout the United States and internationally, reconditioning and renovating bathtubs, ceramic tile walls, countertops, cabinets, sinks and showers.

7. Mr. Appliance

Entrepreneur Franchise 500 Rank: 154th

Initial Investment: $79K to $158K

Units as of 2021: 303 (+31.7% in the last 3 years)

Established in 1996, Mr. Appliance provides full-service appliance service and repair to both commercial and residential clients at more than 150 locations worldwide. Mr. Appliance is a subsidiary of the Dwyer Group.

Related: With the Help of These Franchises, You Earn the Yard of the Year Award

8. Floor Coverings International

Entrepreneur Franchise 500 Rank: 158th

Initial Investment: $161K to $230K

Units as of 2021: 178 (+21.1% in the last 3 years)

Based in Atlanta, Floor Coverings International is a mobile floor-covering franchise that lets customers shop at home for hardwood, laminate and tile flooring, carpet and area rugs, and window coverings. The company's mobile van showrooms hold more than 3,000 styles and colors of name-brand products for residential and commercial use.

9. ProSource Wholesale

Entrepreneur Franchise 500 Rank: 194th

Initial Investment: $737K to $744K

Units as of 2021: 147 (+3.5% in the last 3 years)

Established in 1991, ProSource Wholesale aims to meet the unique needs of trade professionals and clients. The brand serves builders, contractors, remodelers, installers, interior designers, architects, real estate professionals and more. ProSource offers a mix of name-brand home improvement products — and it makes them available at the lowest possible prices, thanks to its buying power.

10. Closets by Design

Entrepreneur Franchise 500 Rank: 206th

Initial Investment: $152K to $428K

Units as of 2021: 71 (+16.4% in the last 3 years)

Since 1982, Closets By Design has been installing custom closets, garage organizers, entertainment centers and home office systems. Franchisees manufacture all products and handle installation. All Closets By Design franchisees are owners/operators.

Related: Covid Lessons Learned: Trends That Will Endure for Franchises